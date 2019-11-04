3. Skechers GoRun Pure Get It

If Skechers are good enough for Olympic medalist Meb Keflezighi (who’s nabbed first-place finishes at the Boston and New York marathons), they’re good enough for pretty much anyone else. Keflezighi has his own pair (the GoMebs), but you can nab the GoRun Pure to use as an affordable everyday trainer. Considering the super-soft cushioning provided by the EVA-based Ultra Go foam in the midsole, it’s surprising how lightweight the shoes are (just 8.3 ounces). A breathable, nearly seamless engineered mesh upper balances out all that protection.

[$85; skechers.com, or amazon.com for more sizes]

