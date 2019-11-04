4. Puma Hybrid NX Get It

As the name implies, Puma’s Hybrid NX combines two of the company’s best midsole foam technologies—lightweight, responsive Ignite foam and supportive, shock-absorbing NRGY beads—for a shoe that optimizes comfort without slowing you down. (The beads, which adapt to your unique footstrike, are especially helpful in the heel.) And the sleek, sock-like, semi-knitted upper looks like something you’d find on a much pricier shoe.

[$90; puma.com]

