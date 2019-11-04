5. Adidas Solar Ride Get It

Adidas created one of the springiest cushioning systems in the game with their Boost foam technology—but those kicks don’t come cheap. For those who still want energy return and foot support but don’t want to break the bank, the Solar Ride features Flexible Bounce midsole cushioning, a durable Adiwear outsole, and a strong yet flexible mesh upper for a shoe that’s perfectly capable of going the distance day after day.

[$100; dickssportinggoods.com]

