6. Reebok Forever Floatride Energy

You’ll find the same Floatride Energy Foam midsole in the Forever Floatride Energy sneaker as in the $140 Floatride Run Fast. The upper isn’t quite as sleek, but you’ll still get lightweight comfort, strategic and responsive cushioning that guides neutral foot motion, and solid traction. While the more affordable version isn’t engineered for high-speed performance in quite the same way, you’ll still be able to log speedy miles in this pair.

[$100; reebok.com]

