7. Under Armour Hovr Sonic 2

If you’re a data nerd, try Under Armour’s Hovr Sonic 2. The insole comes with a built-in Bluetooth sensor, which syncs with UA’s MapMyRun mobile app to track running stats like distance, speed, cadence, and stride length. Otherwise, this sneaker is a versatile trainer that uses the brand’s Hovr foam wrapped in a compressive mesh web for seriously lightweight cushioning that maximizes energy return for everything from track workouts to distance runs.

[$100; underarmour.com]

