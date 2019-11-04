8. Brooks Launch 6 Get It

Whatever your preferred pace or distance, you’d be hard-pressed not to find something to love about Brooks’ Launch 6, a lightweight neutral trainer. It uses BioMoGo DNA midsole cushioning—the same kind you’ll find in the uber-popular Ghost—for a comfortable ride that still feels light and springy. The Midfoot Transition Zone also helps your foot move from heel to toe as quickly as possible.

[$100; brooksrunning.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!