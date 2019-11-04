9. Asics GEL-Venture 7 Get It

Asics’ GEL-Venture 7 uses the same GEL technology you’ll find in pricier designs like the classic GEL-Kayano 26 or the brand-new GlideRide. The GEL—in conjunction with an EVA midsole—absorbs shock at your heels and reduces impact on the toe-off, while a sturdy upper keeps your foot where it’s supposed to be for an efficient stride. And even though it’s billed at a tough trail shoe, the Venture works just as well on the road.

[$70; asics.com]

