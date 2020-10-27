1. GelPro NuSeasons Get It

Finally, a reversible mattress you can change with the seasons. GelPro’s NuSeasons has a “cozy” side made with cashmere fibers that’s perfect for chillier temps while parked in your RV. Come summer, simply flip the mattress over to the “cool” side. Special materials work to draw heat away from your body. What’s more, the innovative middle section has a comfort core that provides adaptability and support for your body’s unique contours.

[From $700; gelpro.com]

