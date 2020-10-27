2. Snuggle-Pedic Deluxe Memory Foam Get It

The Snuggle-Pedic brand offers an RV size mattress in each of their three models. They’ll even customize the RV size, if needed, since not all mattresses conform to the popular RV dimensions. Their Deluxe Memory Foam mattress is 10 inches thick, with an additional 3-inch top layer for added comfort. Although the product has a high quality, the mattress is lightweight enough to load into the RV comfortably.

[From $899; snugglepedic.com]

