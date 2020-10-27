3. Nest Bedding Love & Sleep Mattress Get It

The Nest Bedding Love & Sleep makes a great option in your RV, as it’s constructed with varying types of foam that help regulate body temperature, support your body to mitigate pressure points, and provide the type of firmness you need (opt between medium and firm). The foams also help promote airflow, which is great since most RV bases and frames are solid wood and don’t allow for good air flow. We suggest adding a waterproof, breathable protector (like the Nest Bedding Wool and Cotton Waterproof Mattress Protector).

[From $499; nestbedding.com]

