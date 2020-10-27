4. Casper Nova Get It

When you’re out in the sticks with nature all around you, the icing on the cake is collapsing onto a hybrid mattress—the perfect intersection between comfort and breathability. The Nova mattress is made with both foam and springs for increased airflow, making it great for hot sleepers. There are also 7 support zones built in to help align your spine while you sleep. Bonus: Each mattress cover is made with around 70 recycled bottles.

[From $1,095; casper.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!