5. Brooklyn Bedding Get It

In August 2020, Brooklyn Bedding launched two RV Mattresses, the Brooklyn Arctic Dreams and Brooklyn Wanderlust. Depending on the size of your RV, one of the 14 sizes available is sure to fit seamlessly. If you’re an especially hot sleeper, opt for the Brooklyn Arctic Dreams Mattress; it’s designed to deliver cooling relief on contact. Choose between the foam Arctic Dreams or the Arctic Dreams Hybrid, which is made with a 2.5-inch layer of gel memory foam to help relieve pressure points after a long day of adventures.

[From $279; rvmattress.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!