Safaris represent one of the most extraordinary ventures on the planet. You can bump along the African savannah in a beefed-up Land Cruiser, coming face-to-face with lions, elephants, and giraffes—not to mention two-ton hippos, herds of zebra, and dragon-sized crocodiles. And in some cases you can explore on foot, embarking on guided walking tours to see prehistoric-looking rhinos. And while options range from rugged backcountry expeditions—tents, mosquito nets, threat of death by leopard—to glamping-style affairs with luxurious digs and running water, you’ll need some durable safari gear in tow.

Here are our suggestions for the best safari gear and apparel—straight from the proving grounds in Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.