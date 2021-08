Gear Doctors Self Inflating Sleeping Pad GET IT!

Rest easy on your camping trips with this mattress in tow. Let it inflate on its own in no time, so you can unwind and let the surroundings envelop you for a truly relaxing time.

Get It: Pick up the Gear Doctors Self Inflating Sleeping Pad ($40) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!