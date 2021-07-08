The Best Shaker Bottles For Workout Ready Protein Shakes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Going to the gym isn’t all you need to do to get into shape. It’s vital, probably the thing at the top of the list. But it’s not the be-all-end-all. You need to be properly fueled with vitamins and nutrients so your body can rebuild. And with that, you should be drinking some protein shakes out of the best shaker bottles.

You could absolutely put a protein shake of your choosing into any ole kind of bottle you got. A water bottle surely can hold that nutritious concoction. But with a shaker bottle, you get more than just a container to hold your drink. You get something that can handle the travel and can deliver a smooth drinking experience.

What makes these shaker bottles so ideal for that is the ball that comes with them. A little shaker ball that you leave in the bottle while you pour the shake in there. That way you can shake the bottle up and the little ball will help break things down, making the protein shake all the easier to drink up.

There’s a lot of these kinds of bottles out there. And to help you cut down on search time, we have picked out 5 of the best around. Whatever you are looking fr, you can be sure one of these 5 will fit the bill. So pick one up now and make your workout routine all the more enjoyable and convenient.

