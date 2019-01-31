When it comes to skinning, the proper gear will make the trip up just as comfortable as the one down. ‘Cus while you may be freezing cold while standing, at daybreak, staring up the mountain, you’ll break a sweat within minutes and get warmer as you trek.

Wear a shell on the way up, and stuff your fleece or insulation layer in your pack. Be sure your pants have vents. (Snowboard pants often don’t.) Bring sunglasses, too. If you wear goggles on the ascent, they’ll get hopelessly fogged up by body heat. Tuck those away, and swap them in at the top, when you’re ready to bomb down the hill. Lest you forget: Wear sunscreen.

Got that? Now check out four of our favorite gear essentials for skinning.