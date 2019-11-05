



We tested the newest crop of skis, finding the best builds that will make it easier to carve up resort groomers or dodge trees on backcountry tours.

If you’ve upgraded your apparel and accessories—jacket, pants, goggles, helmet, etc.—then follow suit with a fresh pair of skis.

The Best Skis of 2019-20

Best for Powder: Rossignol Blackops 118

The Blackops surfs on powder with a playful pop on moguls. Rossignol is mum about the materials (thus the name), but when skis rip like this, you won’t care.

[$800; rossignol.com]

Best for Groomers: Elan Wingman 86 CTi

Carbon-fiber tubes keep these skis lively: Add pressure and they rebound with a snap. That, and the stability from fiberglass, made for zippy arcs on groomed trails.

[$800; elanskis.com]

Best for All-mountain: Nordica Enforcer Free 104

These versatile skis easily floated in two feet of Jackson Hole powder. But what we liked most: The Enforcer’s balanced weight makes pivoting easier.

[$850; nordica.com]

Best for Touring: Blizzard Zero G 105

We appreciated the six-pound Zero Gs during a backcountry tour through Colorado, where the carbon fiber lightened the tip and tail for easier turning.

[$960; blizzardsports.com]

