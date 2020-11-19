5 Skis to Elevate Your Turns All Over the Mountain

Some skis feature tech for tech’s sake, but these 5 strike a balance between novel and practical

improvements that will elevate your turns all over the mountain.

Best Skis For: Big Mountain

Anima Black Crows

Not a ski for the faint of quadriceps, the Anima provides control and confidence when charging steep, unpredictable lines. A shapely 115mm waist with a refined double rocker conceals carbon and Kevlar strips for a primo mix of stability and light weight. Expert freeskiers will love the rip-and-roll feel underfoot, while missing nothing on the last-lift frontside run. [$890; black-crows.com]

Best Skis For: All Mountain

Kore 87 Head

A true one-ski quiver for any trip, the Kore 87 may seem a bit skinny underfoot, but it delivers fat dividends for skiers seeking a light, nimble ride through most any resort terrain. Credit that control to a Karuba-wood core, augmented by ultralight graphene and chatter-nixing Koroyd micro-tubes. (Size up to the Kore 99 for a little more float in the fresh.) [$649; head.com]

Best Skis For: Powder

The Hotshot J Skis

The Hotshot hits a sweet spot between the need to float through fresh snow while confidently navigating everything you’ll encounter on the way to the deepest stashes. At 106mm underfoot, these action-oriented sticks smear through trees and happily pivot to fluffy mogul sidelines. The smooth ride that packs power through the flats is thanks to a strategically shaped Titanal laminate. [$699; jskis.com]

Best Skis For: Groomers

Disruption MTi K2

Fast is a blast. K2 dampens rapid rides with polymer smushed between stiff sheets of high-modulus carbon, for serious grip, plus strategically placed Titanal inserts, for stability at speed. The Disruption MTi shines on the hardest and fastest terrain with surprising control, for a ski that looks designed for wide-open spring burner runs, but that transition surprisingly well to softer snow. [$900; k2snow.com]

