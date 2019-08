Even a bed, sheets, and pillows worthy of a luxury hotel won’t help you fall asleep next to an unbridled snorer. To find the gear that will get you some shut-eye, Men’s Journal staffers tested the latest crop of sleep aids. We’re not talking about melatonin either.

From high-tech sleepbuds designed to drown out the world to a 15-pound blanket meant to nudge you to sleep faster, here are the solutions worth considering.