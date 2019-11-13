Sunlight improves your metabolism and might even help you lose weight. Red light aids recovery and helps athletes heal faster. Blue light negatively impacts your sleep and possibly causes diabetes. For years, research into light therapy, and how it affects us physiologically, has been changing how we think about lights.

You can’t control what’s happening in nature; you might not be able to afford your own light-therapy device or weekly infrared sauna treatments; and your electronics usage might be nonnegotiable, depending on your job. But you can customize the light in your home.

Decking your kitchen out with bright, crisp white bulbs better illuminates the space for prepping, cooking, and baking. Adding softer lights to your bedroom makes reading or lounging before bed more suitable to your circadian rhythm. And adding colored bulbs in the living room can cast a fun glow, whether you’re hosting a birthday or football-viewing party.

Best of all, new smart LED bulbs no longer need a bridge to act as a middleman. Now you can control their most important features using just your phone and a fuss-free setup. It’s true, many of best cutting-edge lightbulbs on the market are closer to Amazon Alexas or Apple devices than they are to your traditional models. Here are four of our favorites to update your home.

