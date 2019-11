Best for Apple Users: A19 by Lifi Labs Get It

The brightest bulb we tested (1,100 lumens), the Lifi shifts to one of 16 million colors, including multiple whites, with an app through your WiFi. Like to “Hey, Siri” from the sofa? You’ll appreciate the Apple compatibility baked in.

[$60; lifx.com]

