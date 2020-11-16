Lap the Lift With a Fresh Snowboard Kit for the Frontside

If you’re looking for a new snowboard kit fit for winter 2020-21, we’ve got all the essentials to lap the lift for the frontside—from the perfect groomer-carving snowboard to a high-tech helmet.

The Best Snowboard Kit for Winter 2020-21

1. Grid MIPS Helmet

If you crash, the Grid’s ball and socket and its MIPS liner diffuse the impact better than anything. Riding, you’ll appreciate helmet’s fuzzy, sweat-wicking liner and 16 vents dump heat and moisture without brain freeze, as well as the magnetic buckle and tunes-streaming ear pads that don’t block ambient noise. [$280; giro.com]

2. Sweet Protection Boondock RIG Goggles

Get panoramic views, exceptional low-light vision, and reduced eye strain next time you’re carving, schussing, and hucking. The Boondock bumps up the contrast without messing with depth perception or changing colors, so it’s easier to see. In lenses for overcast/low light to bright sun. [ $140; sweetprotection.com]

3. Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Hybrid Hoody

Stitch-free baffles in this stretchy mid-layer keep 700-fill RDS down lofted and leak-free. Front and back baffles are woven with one piece of fabric, minimizing cold spots. Synthetic insulation in the lower body and underarms add best in class moisture management. [$300; mountainhardwear.com]

4. Volcom Guch Stretch Gore-Tex Jacket and Pants

Get the sweat out and keep the warmth in with this Gore-Tex C-Knit shell. The super breathable backer wicks moisture, a drop-tail blocks snow, and the jacket zips to the pants, turning this two-piece kit into a onesie. The pants feature a generous cut, crotch-to-knee vents, plus dual expanding cargo pockets. Butt, heels, and kick panels are all reinforced. [Guch Stretch Gore-Tex Jacket, $620; volcom.com]

[Guch Stretch Gore-Tex Jacket and Pants, $540; volcom.com]

5. Black Diamond Recon Gloves

Built to last, the long-cuff, fleece-lined fabric Recon is waterproof, warm, and rugged, with padded knuckles and a grippy goat leather palm. It’s insulated, with a whopping 340 grams back/170 grams front of PrimaLoft Gold that moved moisture. Cuffs cinch to seal in the heat. [$100; blackdiamondequipment.com]

6. Thirty Two TM-2 Jones Boots

Made for frontside and backside, the softer flexing, full-gaiter TM-2 perfectly balanced comfort and performance. A walk mode takes the bite out of hiking for turns. Heat the thermomoldable Intuition liner to custom fit boot to foot, then the liner dials it shut with Boa lacing. Paired with the performance backstay and articulated cuff, it positions you for perfect turns. [$400; thirtytwo.com]

7. Union Travis Rice Falcor

You needn’t sacrifice performance for comfort, as this vibration-canceling, all-mountain binding shows. It’s stiff with a stabilizing, adjustable aluminum heel cup, forged hybrid high back, and carbon-injected baseplate for pow-slaying power. Magnesium buckles ratchet to adjust the padded ankle and non-slip toe strap. A mini disk gave the board a natural feel. [$350; unionbindingcompany.com]

The Best Snowboard for Carving Groomers

Café Racer Korua

Railing powerful turns on fast corduroy demands a deck that can set an edge without washing out. The Café Racer’s pointy nose initiates turns with ease, while the stiff tail holds up at speed for a more aggressive response. The carving-specific sidecut (with a longer effective edge) helps corner smooth, so you can lay out extra wide S-turns or rip tight, snappy ones—just ride with a narrow stance and more binding angle to avoid toe drag when getting this low. [$530; koruashapes.com]

