Between the growth of the Ikon and Epic multi-resort passes, plus the plethora of other spring specials available, stacking up ski and snowboard trips across the entire season is becoming more of a no-brainer. A week in Revelstoke? A few days in Vail? Yes and yes. Once the travel is booked, you shouldn’t have to consider your gear needs as well—opting to ride your own, rather than rentals, is always preferred. Luckily, snowboard bags have been upgraded with strong, tear-proof materials and padding to keep your gear safe, plus all the amenities to make a snowboard trip easy and stress-free.

We reviewed four snowboard bags that will not only hold all your baselayers, boots, and board (often two), but will also look sleek and guarantee one less thing to worry about with the travel ahead. That way, you can focus any worries on the chance for fresh snow, not the safety of your gear.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!