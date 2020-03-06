Burton Gig Board Bag Get It

The Burton Gig doesn’t have wheels and is a little smaller than the other bags—perfect for a quick weekend trip, but possibly too small for a longer, multi-day vacation. Within this bag, which does taper at each end, I was able to fit my board, boots, helmet, and most of my apparel for a quick weekend trip to Colorado’s Summit County. Its smaller size did make it easier to maneuver. And the removable, padded shoulder strap and multiple handles helped with carrying. It also has a large, exterior pocket and a lockable zipper. The bag is fully padded, made from 600D polyester for durability, and can fit two boards (one without bindings). Available in a variety of colors; sizes include 146 cm, 156 cm, 166 cm, and 181 cm.

[$119; burton.com]

