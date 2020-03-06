Burton Wheelie Gig Board Bag Get It

The Burton Wheelie Gig bag is more expensive than the version without wheels, but overall, wheels definitely make towing easier. Plus, with the more square shape, the bag worked great for a longer weekend, multi-day trip, or even to carry a few boards (it can hold up to three, one with bindings and two without). It is 13 inches wide by 7 deep.

Similar to the Dakine option, this bag can fit snowboard, boots, helmet, and all the extra gear you need for a stellar snowboarding trip. Unlike the Dakine bag, though, this one does have a removable shoulder strap for carrying ease. It also has handles on both ends, a smaller carry handle in the middle, and internal webbing straps to hold your board in place. The multi-board bag is fully padded for protected transportation, has a large, external zipper pocket, and a lockable zipper. It’s made from 600D polyester, so you won’t find any wear and tear from baggage claim. Available in a variety of colors, sizes include 146 cm, 156 cm, 166 cm, and 181 cm.

[$169; burton.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!