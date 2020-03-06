Dakine Low Roller Snowboard Bag Get It

Unlike other bags tested, the Dakine Low Roller included a removable boot bag, which was great at the end of the trip when we packed right from the mountain with wet boots. Other top features include the large, exterior zipper pocket (great for toiletries and phone cords), the lockable main zipper, and the numerous handles: one on each end for loading in and out of the car, as well as the side.

The bag is 12 inches wide and 6 inches deep, which holds two boards (one without bindings), one pair of boots, and outerwear. For our testing, I packed my board, boots, helmet, and all of my other clothing and gear for a three-day snowboard trip (plus two travel days) out of the country. The bag has 360-degree padding for board protection, which felt cushioned enough to protect my board but still sleek and easy to lug around. It’s made from 600D polyester for durability and available in a variety of colors; sizes include 157 cm, 165 cm, and 175 cm.

[$140; dakine.com]

