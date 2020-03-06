Thule Roundtrip Snowboard Bag Get It

The Thule Roundtrip Snowboard Roller is the most pricey option, but it does have some unique features like the S-shape zipper, as well as internal and external compression straps, and two padded, cinch-top board sleeves (an added bonus for storage and protection). You’ll get handles on both ends and one in the middle, but no shoulder strap.

This bag is slightly larger than the Burton Wheelie, at 13.4 inches wide and 7.5 inches deep. It comes in the 165 cm-length only and can fit two snowboards, as well as boots and gear. Even though the bag is the largest included, it is quite easy to maneuver as it has structural reinforcements on both top and bottom to minimize sagging. The bag has lockable zippers, a large internal zipper pocket, and is made from durable 600D polyester for long-lasting use.

[$129; thule.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!