The Best Snowboards for Pure Speed, Halfpipe Tricks, and Better Control





In the market for a new snowboard, but don’t really know where to start? We’ve done the research to maximize your thrills on the mountain by testing the newest crop of boards, narrowing down the list to four kickass options that’ll boost your shredding skills.

Whether it’s for pure speed or halfpipe tricks, these snowboards will give you better control.

Bryan Iguchi Pro Camber

Arbor Collective

Inspired by ’80s skateboards, the Guch’s wide nose improves float in powder, and the camber keeps the board responsive and ideal for steep mountain lines.

[$600; evo.com]

Deep Thinker

Burton

While the graphics pay homage to past Burton boards, the Deep Thinker has the latest tech built in: a carbon-fiber layer keeps it light while adding pop to jumps and ollies.

[$580; burton.com]

Attack Banana

Lib Tech

The Attack Banana’s deck combines a traditional camber on the edges, for an aggressive ride, and a reverse, cres- cent-shape bend between your feet, for a freestyler’s dream.

[$590; lib-tech.com]

Space Case

Gnu

With a shorter toe-side edge and a longer heel-side one, turns on the Space Case are smooth. A front nose that’s the same length as the tail means riding switch is also a breeze.

[$580; gnu.com]