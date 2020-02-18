Best Athletic Socks: Odlo CERAMICOOL STABILIZER Quarter Socks Get It

Odlo hails from Italy and caters to active folks, a solid hint that their socks are stylish and made with superior construction. And boy do their socks really perform. The Ceramicool collection, in particular, features a lightweight fabric with “ceramic microparticle technology” to quickly cool and keep feet dry. It’s actually proven to lower skin temperature by almost two degrees—perfect for extended runs or hot outdoor workouts. We love the slight compression from the quarter length model. The padding in the toe area also softens the blow during box jumps and other high-impact moves.

[$11; odlo.com]

