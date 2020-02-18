Best Dress Socks: Falke Family Socks Get It

Falke’s Family collection skews dressy, but they can absolutely be worn for any occasion—and that’s why we love them. Sure, you could opt for the pricier cashmere blend, but why not purchase a low-maintenance pair that you’ll wear more often? The globally admired German sockmaker actually began as a knitting mill back in 1895, and its family founders still run the company. Because of its origins, you can count on their high-quality fabrics to be luxurious, but where Falke really excels is the fit. The elastic is not too tight, and expert tailoring means you’ll never experience any budging at the toes, bunching at the heel, or roll-downs at the calf. Plus, reinforced stress zones will keep the fabric snug and intact along the entire form. The German-made Family collection comes in a spectrum of solid colors, reinforcing the classic, versatile look from workday to Saturday soirée.

[$19; amazon.com]

