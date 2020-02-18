Best Everyday Socks: Happy Socks Dressed Cocktail Sock Get It

If we’re not wearing a sock for a specific function or activity, we want them to reflect our mood. No other brand seems to capture our wild internal dialogues like Happy Socks. The Swedish minds behind the unconventional designs are constantly rolling out new styles and patterns across all their standard collections and limited editions. Stripes and polka dots are just the beginning here. Happy Socks are made for any occasion: Wear the popcorn print to the movies or the martini glass motif to happy hour.

[$24; happysocks.com]

