Best Lightweight No-Show Socks: Ermenegildo Zegna Mesh Cotton No-Show Socks

Sometimes no-show socks are lumped into one category—but what if you want to flash some ankle while wearing a fine leather shoe and a rolled trouser cuff? Even if they achieve the objective to be invisible, a thicker cushioned sock can feel cramped. In comes Ermenegildo Zegna with their cotton no-show socks. The mesh construction is so lightweight, you’ll barely notice them underneath your loafers. Knowing that there’s nothing more annoying than a sock slipping down the heel, Zegna included eight thin gel panels to keep them in place. The socks’ low-cut silhouette dips completely below the ankle, almost entirely underfoot, guaranteeing there won’t be an unwanted peek-a-boo situation above the brim of your shoe.

[$65 for three pairs; zegna.us]

