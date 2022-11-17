The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar GET IT!

The upper body will get even more shredded with this barbell in it. And it comes with a curl bar to aid in the workout process. So choose which bar you wanna use, flick the switch to the weight you want, and get the arms bulging. A great gift for anyone looking to sculpt themselves this holiday.

See It! Get the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar ($449; was $599) at Bowflex

