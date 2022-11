Brrrn Board GET IT!

The Brrrn board is great to add to anyone’s house because it can be put away when it’s not being used. And when it is being used, it helps workout one’s balance and core strength. We got one and it’s been great having it in the home.

See It! Get the Brrrn Board ($349) at Brrrn

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!