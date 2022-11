Langford Parka GET IT!

For anyone that wants to go on hikes and whatnot in the middle of the cold winter months ahead of us, this Parka is made to keep the wearer incredibly warm. It’ll be like it isn’t even the winter out there. We love having this in our closet and someone in your life will feel the same way too.

See It! Get the Langford Parka ($1,295) at Canada Goose

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!