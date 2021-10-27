The Best Star Wars Gifts for Men This Holiday Season

Star Wars The Millennium Falcon Print Men’s Lounge Pants GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You can’t go wrong with lounge pants for the holidays. Especially one with a print that has the Millenium Falcon on it, the ship of everyone’s favorite intergalactic rapscallion.

Get It: Pick up the Star Wars The Millennium Falcon Print Men’s Lounge Pants ($23) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!