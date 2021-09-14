The Best Steam Cleaners for Tiles, Floors, Carpets, Upholstery

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spending a lot of time in the house these days? A lot of us have in the last 18 months or so. This is why a lot of us have gotten better at cleaning our homes. We have nothing but time to do so. You can do a lot better at cleaning up the house with better equipment in tow. And one of the best pieces of equipment you can own is a steam cleaner.

Steam cleaners are great pieces of cleaning equipment for a reason. Instead of just using a bucket of soapy water or some upholstery spray and the like, you can use a machine that steams out all the junk to make it easier to pick up. Not only do you have the house clean, but it’s a deep clean. Tiles, carpets, upholstery, sofas. Everything in the house can pretty much end up cleaner with a steam cleaner doing the work.

There are a lot of steam cleaners out there. All of which come with many different features and functions. Some made for different types of material. One can be best used on upholstery while others are best on tiled floor. You need to know which ones you’re looking at before you purchase it. Because you may end up with one that doesn’t do any good in your house.

This is why we have gone ahead and picked out 5 of the best steam cleaners around. Each one is made with a different focus so you can most definitely find the kind that works best for your situation. All you gotta do is scroll on down and see which ones we picked and why we picked them. At the end of the day, you’ll be a lot happier having one of these in your life. So don’t dawdle, pick one up right now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!