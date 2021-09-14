The Best Steam Cleaners for Tiles, Floors, Carpets, Upholstery

BISSELL SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner GET IT!

A lot of steam cleaners are big, bulky things. But you don’t have to pick up some clunky piece of equipment. You can get this BISSELL to make easier work of cleaning out areas that aren’t found on the floor, like showers and curtains.

Best for: Handheld

Pros: Easy to use and quite powerful despite its size

Cons: Doesn’t last as long and isn’t as powerful as the more expensive options

Get It: Pick up the BISSELL SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner ($35) at Amazon

