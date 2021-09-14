The Best Steam Cleaners for Tiles, Floors, Carpets, Upholstery

Comforday Multi-Purpose Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner GET IT!

If you want to clean up your curtains, you don’t want to get something that’s big and clunky. You need something that’s easy to move. Which is where this Comfoday option comes into play. You’ll have 20 minutes’ worth of steam time to get those curtains nice and clean.

Best for: Curtains

Pros: Easy to handle and curtains stand no chance against this cleaner

Cons: Doesn’t last so long so you need to move quickly

Get It: Pick up the Comforday Multi-Purpose Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner ($39) at Amazon

