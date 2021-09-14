The Best Steam Cleaners for Tiles, Floors, Carpets, Upholstery

McCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner GET IT!

Want a steam cleaner that can help you keep all your hard surfaces as fresh as they were when you bought them? Then use this steam cleaner from McCullough that only takes 12 minutes to heat up to 200 degrees and can last for 120 straight minutes. 23 accessories here help make this perfect for a wide variety of surfaces.

Best for: All Rounder

Pros: 23 accessories to get most of your house cleaned in no time at a great price

Cons: Not ideal for curtains and the like

Get It: Pick up the McCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner ($200; was $260) at Amazon

