The Best Steam Cleaners for Tiles, Floors, Carpets, Upholstery

Moolan Steam Mop 12-in-1 Multifunctional Floor Steamer GET IT!

Looking for a steam cleaner simply to keep your tiled floors clean? Then you don’t need to spend a ton of money. You just need to pick up this Moolan steam cleaner to use 12 accessories to keep in deep into the tile and grout to make sure your floors are clean enough to eat off of.

Best for: Tiles

Pros: Very affordable for a 12 piece item that makes quick work of dirty tiles

Cons: Can only be used for hard floors, so variety is not the spice of life here

Get It: Pick up the Moolan Steam Mop 12-in-1 Multifunctional Floor Steamer ($80) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!