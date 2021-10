Apollo Plus AirPod Case GET IT!

AirPods are all over the place these days. And if you need to get a gift for someone in your life that has a pair, they would benefit greatly from having this AirPod case that is incredibly sturdy and equipped with wireless charging capabilities. Great to find in a stocking this year.

See It! Get the Apollo Plus AirPod Case ($30) at Zagg

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!