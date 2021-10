Versace Men’s Eros Eau de Toilette Spray GET IT!

Getting a new bottle of cologne is always a good gift to see in your stocking when the holidays roll around. And Versace is here to deliver a spray that will make any man smell like a million bucks.

See It! Get the Versace Men’s Eros Eau de Toilette Spray ($61 with discount code FRIEND; was $72) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!