1. Olivina Men Exfoliating Soap Bar

Tennessee-based Olivina Men focuses on super clean grooming products for men, free of chemicals and artificial fragrances. We love this exfoliating bar, made from clay and ground olive stone, to scrub away that flaky layer without drying out skin. Plus it comes in great scents like Ginger Beer, Mountain Sage, and Bourbon Cedar.

[$7; olivinamen.com]

