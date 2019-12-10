10. Mammut Pure Chalk Collectors Box Get It

For your climbing buddy, these chalk collectors boxes rep famous rock faces, routes, and climbers. There are 10 to choose from, all with an illustration on the front that’s cool enough to display on a mantel. But the real gift is the interesting history written on the back, teaching even the most hardcore climbers facts they probably don’t know.

[$30; mammut.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!