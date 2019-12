11. Scott Serfas Gogglesoc Get It

Gogglesocs help keep your ski goggles clear and scratch-free with a cover small enough to store in your bib pocket (and made almost entirely from recycled plastic). We love the new limited-edition collab with Whistler-based adventure photographer Scott Serfas. It’s full of snow spray and mountain tops.

[$17; gogglesoc.com]

