12. Matador Travel Earplugs Kit Get It

Save your favorite traveler the frustration of a sleepless plane ride with Matador’s travel earplugs. The flexible silicone case is small enough to keep on your keychain or bag at all times and the kit comes with three different sizes of earplugs for personalized comfort.

[$10; matador.com]

