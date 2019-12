13. 4ocean Reusable Straw Get It

In our new plastic straw-free world, everyone needs a reusable straw on their person at all times. These stainless-steel straws collapse down to fit in a tiny carrying case and boast silicone tips to avoid the terrible teeth-to-metal of most other straws. We also love that 4ocean purchases help fund ocean cleanup and advocacy.

[$25; 4ocean.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!