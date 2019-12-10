14. Orvis Angler Pint Glass Get It

Help the fly-fisher of the family celebrate the day’s big catch with a special pint. These glasses feature a full-color fish illustration under a delicate fly rod, designed by Maine-based illustrator and angler Karen Talbot. Choose from five gilled favorites, including brown trout and cutthroat. Best yet, the glasses can hold 21.5 ounces of celebration spirits.

[$20; orvis.com]

