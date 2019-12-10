3. MountainFlow Eco-Wax Get It

While most ski waxes are loaded with toxic PFCs that slide off your sticks, onto the snow, and eventually end up in streams and rivers, MountainFlow’s plant-based formula is one of the only biodegradable alternatives. The skier in your family will love how it still keeps their skis slick, and that this tiny tin is small enough to fit in a boot bag or jacket pocket.

[$16; mountainflowecowax.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!